NEW YORK, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "We are easily the best branded source in the nation for nuclear power workers or Navy Veterans receiving the best possible financial compensation if they have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. We are advocates for people with mesothelioma, not a law firm, and we are urging a nuclear power worker or Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or their family to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 to ensure they are talking directly to some of the nation's top mesothelioma lawyers.

Hanford Nuclear Reservation Asbestos Warning Sign

"We are especially reaching out to workers at the Nuclear Site at Hanford, Washington and/or Navy Veterans who served on a nuclear aircraft carrier or nuclear submarine who now have mesothelioma." http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

The last thing the Mesothelioma Compensation Center wants to see happen to a nuclear power worker or Navy Veteran with mesothelioma is for them to shortchange themselves out of hundreds of thousands of dollars or more because they did not hire one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma lawyers who have an incredible team to back them up. Retaining the services of one of the nation's most capable mesothelioma attorneys is a must for a nuclear power worker with mesothelioma who was employed at a nuclear facility like Hanford or a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma because of exposure to asbestos on an aircraft carrier or nuclear submarine, as they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.

The financial compensation for people like this probably starts at a million dollars, provided they are represented by the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys, as the group would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303. Many US Navy Veterans learned about nuclear power while serving in the US Navy and then went on to work at a nuclear power facility after the navy. http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

For more information about the Department of Energy's attempts to clean up the Hanford site please review their website on this topic: https://www.energy.gov/em/hanford-site.

For a brief history of nuclear power in the US Navy please review the following website: http://large.stanford.edu/courses/2015/ph241/hernandez1/.

For information about a medical oversight initiative for Hanford workers please review the attached website. Special note: US Navy Veterans who were exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard were never given a warning list like that which has been provided: http://depts.washington.edu/fmrwrkr/fw/exposure_pamphlets.htm.

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting specific types of people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. The Center's top priority is assisting US Navy Veterans, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, public-utility workers, chemical plant workers, manufacturing workers, power plant workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, millwrights, pipefitters, boiler technicians, machinists, nuclear power plant workers, hydro-electric workers or oil and gas field production workers who have been diagnosed with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. In most instances a diagnosed person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s. http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

