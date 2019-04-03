Mesothelioma Compensation Center Now Urges a Navy Engine Room Veteran or Power Plant Boiler Technician with Mesothelioma or Asbestos Lung Cancer to Call for Instant Access to Attorney Erik Karst for Better Compensation Results

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "We are inviting a boiler technician who learned their trade in the US Navy or while in an apprentice program at a power plant to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 if they have recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer. Our number one goal for people like this is that they receive the very best possible financial compensation. A mesothelioma compensation claim for a person like this could exceed a million dollars and an asbestos exposure lung cancer claim for a person like this could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.



Asbestos Warning Sign Boiler-Mesothelioma-asbestos exposure lung cancer

"To make certain the best possible financial compensation happens for a Navy Veteran or power plant worker who now has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer we offer on the spot access to attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm Karst von Oiste.

"If you want the best financial compensation for mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer it is vital you retain the services of some of the nation's most skilled and experienced lawyers. It is for this reason we have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center wants to emphasize the only caveat for a navy or power plant boiler technician with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer receiving the best compensation settlement is they must be represented by some of the nation's most qualified lawyers-who do this type of work every day. The group has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste because they bring unique qualifications and capabilities to the table for a person or family dealing with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer as they would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Types of boiler systems include:

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting specific types of people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. These people include the US Navy Veterans, oil refinery workers, power plant workers, boiler technicians, nuclear power plant workers, public utility workers, hydro-electric workers, chemical plant workers, plumbers, electricians, pipefitters, millwrights, welders, or oil and gas field workers. In most instances these people were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, a boiler technician with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer. gov/types/mesothelioma

Media contact:

Michael Thomas

210924@email4pr.com

800-714-0303

SOURCE Mesothelioma Compensation Center

Related Links

http://mesotheliomacompensationcenter.com

