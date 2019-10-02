Mesothelioma Compensation Center Now Urges a Navy or Power Plant Boilermaker with Mesothelioma Nationwide to Call for Instant Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste - Get Better Compensation Results, Expedited

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "We are urging a person who now has mesothelioma because of exposure to asbestos that occurred while maintaining, repairing or replacing boilers to call us anytime at 800-714-0303. The boiler technician or Navy boilermaker/technician with mesothelioma could potentially be looking at a financial compensation settlement that exceeds a million dollars - and some of this compensation could be expedited. We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a boilermaker or boiler technician because these prestigious lawyers are passionate about making certain their clients receive the best possible financial compensation results.

Asbestos Steam Pipes Navy Engine Room/Boiler

"A boilermaker/boiler technician could be at or near the top of skilled trades workers and asbestos exposure. To a boilermaker or boiler technician-a person needs to be a plumber, electrician, pipefitter, an insulator and a math wizard to keep up with the requirements of the job. We are appealing to a boilermaker or boiler technician with mesothelioma nationwide or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can provide them with direct access to attorney Erik Karst and or his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste.

"Erik Karst and his partner Doug von Oiste are a much better option than a 'free' generic book about mesothelioma, a local car accident attorney or a mesothelioma claims center - and they know what they are doing." www.karstvonoiste.com/

To ensure a boilermaker or boiler technician receive the best possible financial compensation results the Mesothelioma Compensation Center is offering to assist a boiler technician or boilermaker to develop the 'list' and or how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. It is this vital information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim and it is vital. "We are national advocates for people with mesothelioma and as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303 our services are free. If you are a boilermaker or boiler technician in any US State or their family-please call us for our unsurpassed services." https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center believes most boilermakers or boiler technicians with mesothelioma would have been exposed to asbestos while maintaining or repairing the following types of boilers:

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting specific types of people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. These people include the US Navy Veterans, oil refinery workers, power plant workers, boiler technicians, nuclear power plant workers, public utility workers, hydro-electric workers, chemical plant workers, plumbers, electricians, pipefitters, millwrights, welders, or oil and gas field workers. In most instances these people were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, a boiler technician with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer. gov/types/mesothelioma

