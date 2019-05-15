Mesothelioma Compensation Center Now Urges a Power Plant Electrician/Plumber with Mesothelioma or Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst and His Colleagues at Karst von Oiste for Top Compensation Results

NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center is urging an electrician, plumber, pipefitter, machinist or insulator who was exposed to asbestos at a power plant anywhere in the United States and now has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst and his amazing colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Mesothelioma compensation claims involving a power plant worker can frequently exceed a million dollars and asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation claims might exceed one hundred thousand dollars.

The group's number one goal is making certain that a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer receive the best possible financial compensation settlement results and power, energy, or utility workers are their specialties. http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

According to the Mesothelioma Compensation Center, "The types of power plants that exist in the US can vary greatly but the one common denominator with power plants is significant asbestos exposure if the electrical worker, plumber, or skilled tradesman worked at the plant prior to 1990. We are especially focused on assisting electrical workers, electricians, plumbers, welders, insulators, pipefitters, and/or maintenance personnel who now have mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer because the compensation for these types of people can be so significant."

"The caveat in obtaining the best possible mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation the person with these types of cancer must be represented by some of the nation's most skilled and experienced attorneys. It is for this reason we strongly recommend the amazing attorneys at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. For on the spot access to attorney Erik Karst or his colleagues at Karst von Oiste please call us at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The types of power plant workers with mesothelioma the Mesothelioma Compensation Center would like to assist include:

A coal-fired thermal power plant worker

A commercial nuclear power plant worker

A US Navy Veteran tasked to maintain a nuclear power plant on a submarine or navy ship

Hydro Electric power plant worker

Nuclear Research Reactors (Frequently these types of reactors were funded by the military)

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting specific types of people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. These people include the US Navy Veterans, oil refinery workers, power plant workers, nuclear power plant workers, public utility workers, hydro-electric workers, chemical plant workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, or oil and gas production workers. In most instances these people were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, a power worker with a confirmed diagnosis of mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, Mississippi, Georgia, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

