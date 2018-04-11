NEW YORK, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "We are the highest ranked source on the Internet when it comes to the best possible financial compensation for a nuclear power worker who was exposed to asbestos while maintaining a nuclear power plant. If you have recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma, or this is your husband or your dad, please call us at 800-714-0303 to ensure you are dealing directly with some the nation's most skilled and capable mesothelioma lawyers. Many of you also served in the US Navy where you first learned about nuclear reactors-and where you were initially exposed to asbestos. You do not hire a local car accident lawyer to do something as complex as a mesothelioma compensation claim for a nuclear power worker.

Asbestos Warning Sign Nuclear Power Plant

"We are advocates for people with mesothelioma and our number one goal is seeing to it that a nuclear power worker or a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer receives the best possible financial compensation. We also want to make certain you retain the services of the most qualified lawyers because the best mesothelioma compensation results and retaining the services of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma lawyers go hand in hand as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

Some of the top 10 nuclear power plants in the United States include:

Palo Verde , Tonopah, Arizona

, Browns Ferry, Athens, Alabama

Ferry, South Texas , Bay City, Texas

, Oconee , Seneca, South Carolina

, Braidwood , Will County, Illinois

, Susquehanna , Salem Township, Pennsylvania

, McGuire, Charlotte, North Carolina

Watts Bar, Spring City, Tennessee

Sequoyah, Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee

Salem , Salem County, New Jersey

, Diablo Canyon San Lois Obispo, California

Millstone Waterford, Connecticut

Nine Mile Oswego , New York

, New York Arkansas Nuclear One Russellville, Arkansas .

If the Mesothelioma Compensation Center had one incredibly vital compensation tip for a nuclear power plant worker who maintained the facility, a worker who decommissioned a nuclear power plant, anyone who maintained a nuclear reactor on an aircraft carrier or nuclear submarine, it would be: "Please make darn sure you are talking to the nation's most capable mesothelioma lawyers and call at 800-714-0303 for on-the-spot access. Your financial compensation could be worth well over a million dollars." http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting specific types of people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. The Center's top priority is assisting US Navy Veterans, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, public-utility workers, chemical plant workers, manufacturing workers, power plant workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, millwrights, pipefitters, boiler technicians, machinists, nuclear power plant workers, hydro-electric workers or oil and gas field production workers who have been diagnosed with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. In most instances a diagnosed person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, a current or nuclear power worker or nuclear navy Veteran with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

