Mesothelioma Compensation Center Now Urges an Oil Refinery Worker with Mesothelioma or Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer to Call for Immediate Access to Famed Attorney Erik Karst, One of the Nation's Top Lawyers, for Better Compensation Results

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "We are now appealing to an oil refinery or petrochemical plant worker with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer to call anytime at 800-714-0303 for the peace of mind in knowing they are talking directly with some of the nation's most skilled and experienced lawyers.

Oil Refinery-Mesothelioma Asbestos Warning Sign

"We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a family in this situation. The founding partner of the law firm Karst von Oiste-Erik Karst will be able to put a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer on the right path to ensure they get properly compensated. An oil refinery worker with mesothelioma could receive in excess of a million dollars in compensation and a person like this with asbestos exposure lung cancer could receive hundreds of thousands of dollars. However, to receive the best possible financial compensation it is vital a person like this get organized and we can assist if they would call us at 800-714-0303." http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

The reason the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation for a diagnosed oil refinery or chemical plant worker can be so significant is because these types of facilities use very similar equipment. The reason asbestos was so heavily used in oil refineries is because it was used as a fire retardant and it was very inexpensive. In order to maintain a refinery or chemical facility prior to the mid 1980's, workers frequently had constant exposure to asbestos. It is exposure to asbestos that causes mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer as the Mesothelioma Compensation Center would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. MesotheliomaCompensationCenter .Com

The following states have oil refineries:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Delaware

Hawaii

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

Montana

New Jersey

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Texas

Washington

Wyoming

Vital Compensation Tip from the Mesothelioma Compensation Center for an energy worker or Navy Veteran with mesothelioma: "Please do not listen to the nonsense on cable TV or the Internet when it comes to mesothelioma compensation. It is getting hard and harder to get properly compensated. To get properly compensated please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to famed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm Karst von Oiste. He and his colleagues will get you the best possible financial compensation."

For a list of the largest oil refineries in the United States please refer to the following website: https://inflationdata.com/articles/oil-refineries-united-states/.

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting specific types of people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. These people include the US Navy Veterans, oil refinery workers, power plant workers, nuclear power plant workers, public utility workers, hydro-electric workers, chemical plant workers, plumbers, electricians, pipefitters, millwrights, welders, or oil and gas field workers. In most instances, these people were exposed to asbestos in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s. http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, a current of former oil refinery or chemical plant worker with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

Media contact:

Michael Thomas

209556@email4pr.com

800-714-0303

SOURCE Mesothelioma Compensation Center

Related Links

http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

