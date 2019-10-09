NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "We are the top ranked source in the nation for public utility or water workers with mesothelioma nationwide when it comes to compensation and we are urging a person like this or their family to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can be honest with them and try to assist. When it comes to mesothelioma compensation for a public utility or waterworks worker, we have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste and their founding partner Erik Karst.

"Attorney Erik Karst and his partner Doug von Oiste have generated over a billion dollars in compensation results for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure illnesses and they know what they are doing. If you are a public utility worker or waterworks working with recently diagnosed mesothelioma, we will try to provide you direct access to Erik Karst. Talking directly to attorney Erik Karst is a much better deal than playing Internet lawyer roulette or ordering a 'fee' book about mesothelioma as we'd like to discuss at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/





The Mesothelioma Compensation Center is now offering to assist a public utility or waterworks worker with mesothelioma in any city in the US with a new service called the list. The 'list' is designed to assist a person with mesothelioma recall how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. As they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303, "Public utility or waterworks workers could have had numerous exposures to asbestos and documenting these events is super important." https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center wants to emphasize there are public utility and waterworks workers in most medium or big US cities including Los Angeles, New Orleans, Bangor, Richmond, Tulsa, Indianapolis, Detroit, Bellingham, Wheeling, Huntsville, New York, Baltimore, Reno, and another 300 cities or towns from coast to coast. https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

For a listing of the nation's largest water/waste water public utility districts please refer to the following website: http://www.utilityconnection.com/page4s2.html

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, public utility workers, hydro-electric workers, chemical plant workers, nuclear power plant workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, and welders who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. In most instances these people were exposed to asbestos during the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, a former a public utility or waterworks worker who has been diagnosed victim of mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kansas, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

