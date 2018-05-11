Mesothelioma Compensation Center Now Urges the Family of a Loved One Who Just Died of Mesothelioma Before Hiring a Lawyer to Call for Direct Access to the Nation's Top Lawyers for Financial Compensation Results

NEW YORK, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "We are urging the family of a person or Navy Veteran who recently died of mesothelioma, who did not have time to hire a lawyer to start the financial compensation process, to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 - including weekends - so we can provide you with direct access to some of the nation's most elite mesothelioma lawyers who will get your family the very best possible financial compensation results - that probably starts at half a million dollars and could be much more.

"We are not a law firm - we are passionate advocates for people with mesothelioma or their family, our number one goal in this situation is a family that receives the very best possible mesothelioma financial compensation, and our services are free. However, we need to stress the loved one's passing away from confirmed mesothelioma must be recent." http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center is the top branded source in the United States for the best possible mesothelioma financial compensation for US Navy Veteran, a power plant worker, a public utility worker, a skilled tradesman such as an electrician, welder, plumber, machinists, mechanics, a shipyard worker, a factory worker or a nuclear power worker. If a person like this with mesothelioma has recently died before they could hire a lawyer because the cancer was in an advanced stage, the person's wife, or adult son or daughter, is urged to call the group anytime at 800-714-0303 for on-the-spot access to some of the nation's most skilled and experienced mesothelioma lawyers who will get them the very best possible financial compensation results." http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

Compensation Tips from the Mesothelioma Compensation Center for the family dealing with the loss of a loved one who died before they could hire an attorney or begin the financial compensation process:

"The mesothelioma diagnosis must be confirmed by a pathology report from a pathologist.

"Does the family know of how or where their loved one could have been exposed to asbestos? We can help a family in this situation try to figure it out.

"Are there any witnesses to your loved one's exposure to asbestos? This can become incredibly vital for a lawyer assisting a family in this situation and again we can try to help.

"If you just lost your husband or dad to mesothelioma before the compensation process could begin, we will provide you with on-the-spot access to one of the premier mesothelioma attorneys if you call us at 800-714-0303. We want you to receive the very best possible financial compensation if your family is in this horrible situation, and our unsurpassed service is free." http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, a person who recently died from mesothelioma could have been in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

For a recent CDC report on mesothelioma mortality please visit their website on this topic: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/66/wr/mm6608a3.htm.

