Mesothelioma Compensation Center Urges a Coal Fired Power Plant Worker with Mesothelioma in Any State to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Your Compensation Might Exceed $1,000,000

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "One of our group's closest friends lost her dad to mesothelioma back in the late 1990s, and we could only describe his compensation as a joke-because his family ended up hiring a mesothelioma middlemen marketing law firm that was a broker-not the firm that ended up doing the case. This individual worked in the Ohio River Valley at a coal fired power plant and his asbestos exposure was extreme. We are especially targeting coal fired power plant workers with mesothelioma in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Illinois, West Virginia, North Carolina, Kentucky, and almost all of the Midwest. If this sounds like you or your family member-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.

Coal Fired Power Plant Mesothelioma Asbestos Warning Sign Mesothelioma

"Aside from being one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste specialize in assisting power plant workers with mesothelioma-including coal fire power plant workers and they have been assisting people like this for decades. Financial compensation for a power plant worker who has developed mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars. If the person we have described sounds like your husband or dad-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303-we think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about power plants in the United States please refer to the US Energy Information Agency's website: https://www.eia.gov/ state/maps.php.

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting specific types of people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. The Center's top priority is assisting US Navy Veterans, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, public-utility workers, chemical plant workers, manufacturing workers, power plant workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, millwrights, pipefitters, boiler technicians, machinists, nuclear power plant workers, hydro-electric workers or oil and gas field production workers who have been diagnosed with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. In most instances a diagnosed person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, a power plant or public utility worker with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

