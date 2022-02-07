WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "We are the dominant resource in the nation for chemical plant workers who have developed mesothelioma and we are appealing to a person like this who has just been diagnosed with this rare cancer or their immediate family to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for specifics about compensation. As Erik Karst is always happy to discuss financial compensation for a chemical plant worker might be in the millions depending on the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos.

"Of all workplaces in the United States before 1982 a chemical plant, oil refinery, shipyard workers and Navy Veterans probably had more asbestos than any other type of workplaces. Individuals who maintained or were responsible for making repairs on a chemical plant in the 1960s, or 1970s probably had as much exposure to asbestos as a shipyard worker. Skilled trades workers or specialists that were experienced were in high demand and it would not have been uncommon for a person like this to have worked in more than one facility or in more than one state to work at a chemical plant.

"If the person we have just described sounds like your husband or dad, and he has just received news of a confirmed mesothelioma diagnosis anywhere in the United States please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for specifics about compensation. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and the call to him is no obligation." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting specific types of people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer. The group's top priority is assisting US Navy Veterans, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, public-utility workers, chemical plant workers, manufacturing workers, power plant workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, millwrights, pipefitters, boiler technicians, machinists, nuclear power plant workers, hydro-electric workers or oil and gas field production workers. https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, a chemical worker with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/mesothelioma.html

