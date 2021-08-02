Mesothelioma Compensation Center Urges a Person with Recently Diagnosed Mesothelioma to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Honest Information About Compensation and a Plan for Much Better Results

WASHINGTON, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "We are urging a person who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or their family to make honest information about compensation a priority and to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for a no obligation assessment of what your claim might be worth. Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help you. Erik Karst and the amazing lawyers at Karst von Oiste are fulltime mesothelioma and asbestos attorneys and helping people with this rare cancer is all they do.

"The biggest mistake a person with just diagnosed mesothelioma or their family can make is to roll the dice with online ads that suggest they are some sort of government claims center, or they offer a do it yourself-calculator or other freebies. When a person with mesothelioma or their family start signing up for free things with respect to this rare cancer-they frequently do it more than once. Law firms offering 'freebies' for people with mesothelioma are simply trying to identify people with mesothelioma in the hopes of signing them up. A significant number of the online advertisers for mesothelioma 'freebies' do not handle the legal work or compensation claim-they just sign people up and let some other law firm do the work.

"We are advocates for people with mesothelioma, we want people like this to get the best possible financial compensation and we do not want to see a person with this rare cancer, or their family get to the point they can no longer pick up the phone-because the lawyer phone calls never stop. To get the compensation job for a person with mesothelioma we strongly recommend they call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 so at a minimum they can understand how the mesothelioma compensation process works and what their claim might be worth. The call to Erik Karst is no obligation." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting specific types of people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. These people include the US Navy Veterans, oil refinery workers, power plant workers, boiler technicians, nuclear power plant workers, public utility workers, hydro-electric workers, chemical plant workers, plumbers, electricians, pipefitters, millwrights, welders, or oil and gas field workers. In most instances these people were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, a person with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

