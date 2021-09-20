Mesothelioma Compensation Center Urges an Oil Refinery Worker with Mesothelioma Anywhere in the Nation or Their Immediate Family to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Discuss Compensation That Might Be Millions

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "We are advocates for energy workers who develop mesothelioma-especially oil refinery workers, and we want a person like this to receive the best possible financial compensation regardless-if they now live in Texas, Louisiana, New Jersey, New Mexico, California, Indiana, Washington, or any other state.

"To make certain a former oil refinery worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma receives the best possible financial compensation anywhere in the nation we have endorsed, and we recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. As attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss at 800-714-0303-mesothelioma compensation for an oil refinery worker might be in the millions of dollars-depending on the specifics of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

"The typical person with mesothelioma in the US is about 72 years old and to get compensated their exposure to asbestos should have occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, or 1970s. What make oil refineries and asbestos exposure so commonplace during these decades is much of most refineries would have been covered in asbestos. Additionally, it is not unusual that an oil refinery worker during these decades may have worked at numerous refineries in different states either building them, maintaining them, or doing an overhaul at one of these types of facilities.

"If the person we have just described sounds like your husband or dad in any state and his mesothelioma diagnosis has just been confirmed please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for specifics about mesothelioma compensation and what your loved one's financial compensation claim might be worth." www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, an oil refinery, chemical plant or oil production worker with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting high-risk workers who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. High-risk groups for exposure to asbestos include the US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, public utility workers, chemical plant workers, nuclear power plant workers, oil and gas field production workers, hydro-electric workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, millwrights, pipefitters, or machinists. In most instances people with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's as the group would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

