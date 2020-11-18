Mesothelioma Compensation Center Urges the Family of a Person Who Had Heavy Exposure to Asbestos at Work-And Now Has Been Diagnosed with COVID-19 To Please Tell His Doctors About the Asbestos Exposure

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "Because of the Coronavirus we are certain there will be fewer people diagnosed with mesothelioma in 2020---not because there are fewer people with mesothelioma but because many of them will be misdiagnosed with COVID-19. If you know for a fact your husband or dad had significant exposure to asbestos decades ago and he is now in a hospital with the 'Coronavirus' please tell his physicians about his asbestos exposure.

"If your husband or dad has just died of what the doctors are saying is the 'Coronavirus' please demand an autopsy-if he had heavy asbestos exposure in the navy or at work prior to 1982. The typical person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old. The Coronavirus and mesothelioma have similar symptoms." www.karstvonoiste.com/

If after taking a second look the doctors determine a person has possible mesothelioma or lung cancer-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation. Financial compensation for a person with mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars, financial compensation for a person with asbestos exposure lung cancer might exceed $100,000. Financial compensation for the Coronavirus is zero. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting specific types of people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. These people include the US Navy Veterans, oil refinery workers, power plant workers, nuclear power plant workers, public utility workers, hydro-electric workers, chemical plant workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, or oil and gas production workers. In most instances these people were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, an electrical worker or electrician with a confirmed mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, Mississippi, Georgia, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

