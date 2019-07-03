Mesothelioma Compensation Center Will Work with a Power or Energy Worker with Mesothelioma Nationwide to Ensure They Have the Best Physicians for Treatment and Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst for Compensation Results

WASHINGTON, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "We are appealing to a power plant, oil refinery, public utility, energy or electrical worker with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in any US State to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 to ensure they are dealing directly with the most qualified oncology physicians in their immediate area or nationally and we will do the research to find specific physicians at no charge. At the same we are offering a person like this direct access to famed mesothelioma lawyer Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste for an honest conversation about the financial compensation process.

"We do not want one person with mesothelioma or their family to feel like they have to start from scratch when it comes to medical treatments for mesothelioma and or financial compensation for this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center is an advocate for people with mesothelioma and they are very concerned that power or energy workers with mesothelioma consistently shortchange themselves on medical treatment options and financial compensation.

Power and energy workers with mesothelioma are frequently in the top group for mesothelioma compensation with financial settlement results that could exceed a million dollars. However, if the diagnosed person or their family hire an unqualified law firm, they will never see these types of results as the Mesothelioma Compensation Center would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303.

The group has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist power or energy workers nationwide because these amazing lawyers do produce superior compensation results for their clients. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Types of Power or Energy Workers the Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting include:

Coal fired power plant worker

Oil refinery worker

Nuclear power plant worker

Oil field production worker

Hydro-electric worker

Public utility worker

Offshore oil rig worker

Electrical worker

US Navy Veterans who served on a nuclear submarine or nuclear aircraft carrier.

For more information about the Mesothelioma Compensation Center's efforts to assist power or energy workers with mesothelioma in every imaginable way, including attorneys to assist with compensation and medical treatments, a diagnosed person or their family members are welcome to call the group anytime at 800-714-0303 for their unsurpassed free services.

For information about the location of conventional or nuclear power plants in the United States please refer the US Energy Information Administration's website on this topic: https://www.eia.gov/maps/.

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, public utility workers, hydro-electric workers, chemical plant workers, nuclear power plant workers, manufacturing workers, oil and gas field production workers, plumbers, electricians, millwrights, pipefitters and welders who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. In most instances these people were exposed to asbestos during the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, a power plant, utility or energy worker with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

