Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to a Construction Worker Who Has Mesothelioma Because of Residential-Commercial Remodeling to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation-It Might Exceed $1,000,000

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are appealing to a construction worker who spent time remodeling residential homes or doing commercial tear outs and or build outs to please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if they have recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the nation. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed a million dollars-depending on how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos as Erik Karst is always happy to discuss.

Mesothelioma Compensation Construction Worker

"Prior to 1982 there were no regulations about workers being exposed to asbestos-especially for construction or skilled trades workers. All too often construction workers were tasked with being a demolition crew with lath and plaster, insulated pipes-or even removing boilers. The asbestos exposure for these types of people would have been extreme---or so bad they would have been covered head to foot with asbestos. If this sounds like you and or your family member and he has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help you." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The types of asbestos-laden building products or material a remodeling contractor or worker could have come into contact include:

Insulation

Plumbing Gaskets and Valves

Boilers or Furnaces

Roofing Material

Ceramic Floor Tile

Insulated Plumbing Pipes

Insulated Electrical Wires or Fuse Boxes

Concrete

Linoleum Flooring

Carpet Pads

Each year about 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is caused by exposure to asbestos. High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, manufacturing workers, pulp or paper mill workers, millwrights, welders, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, construction workers, railroad workers, and firemen. Typically, the exposure to asbestos for these types of workers occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a home remodeling contractor or a construction worker exposed to asbestos while working for a home remodeling contractor with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

