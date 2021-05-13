WASHINGTON, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We are the best branded source in the nation for any type of construction worker who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma-and our top priority for people like this is that they receive the best possible financial compensation-which might exceed a million dollars. Most construction workers who had mesothelioma that we have been honored to work with in the last nearly two decades nearly always undervalue their potential financial compensation claim.

Construction Worker Mesothelioma

"To get the financial compensation job done for a former construction or building trades worker with mesothelioma nationwide-we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting construction and skilled trades workers with this rare cancer for decades. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-please call 800-714-0303 anytime to discuss mesothelioma compensation and how the process works.

"Rather than ordering a 'free' guide, calculator, kit, booklet or publication about mesothelioma-we are urging a former construction worker or skilled trades worker with confirmed mesothelioma-and or their immediate family to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Rather than giving you generic information-Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste will give you very specific information about what your compensation claim might be worth as well as what will be involved in the process." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The types of asbestos-laden building products or material a remodeling contractor or worker could have come into contact include:

Insulation

Plumbing Gaskets and Valves

Boilers or Furnaces

Roofing Material

Drywall

Ceramic Floor Tile

Insulated Plumbing Pipes

Insulated Electrical Wires or Fuse Boxes

Concrete

Linoleum Flooring

Carpet Pads

Each year about 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is caused by exposure to asbestos. High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, manufacturing workers, pulp or paper mill workers, millwrights, welders, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, construction workers, railroad workers, and firemen. Typically, the exposure to asbestos for these types of workers occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a home remodeling contractor or a construction worker exposed to asbestos while working for a home remodeling contractor with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

