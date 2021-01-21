Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Loved Who Died from Confirmed Mesothelioma - Not the Coronavirus - to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Begin the Compensation Process as Soon as Possible

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your loved one was initially diagnosed with the Coronavirus and upon closer examination, he turned out to have mesothelioma after an autopsy had been done - please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss financial compensation. The symptoms of the Coronavirus and mesothelioma are almost identical. We greatly fear that many people who had mesothelioma in 2020 were probably misdiagnosed with the Coronavirus-and we fear the same could happen for at least the first half of 2021.

"If your husband or dad is over 64 years old and you know he had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, or at work prior to 1982 please be sure to tell the physicians who are treating him at a hospital about his asbestos exposure if he is now in the hospital with what they care calling the Coronavirus. 2020 might go down as the worst year for people who have mesothelioma in the last two decades-not because there were fewer people who had mesothelioma-but because many of these individuals were diagnosed with the Coronavirus." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Special note: If a family's loved one has recently died from confirmed mesothelioma before the financial compensation process could begin please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a plan of action to get the financial compensation process started. Erik Karst and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste have been assisting families in this very difficult situation for decades, and they will know exactly how to help. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, manufacturing workers, plumbers, pipefitters, welders, machinists, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Vermont, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

