Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran or Shipyard Worker with Mesothelioma to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste about Compensation That Might Exceed $1,000,000

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran or shipyard worker who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma to please attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for a no obligation review of what the person's compensation settlement package might look like. Frequently financial compensation for people like this might exceed a million dollars. For a career Navy Veteran or shipyard worker a mesothelioma compensation settlement package might be in the millions of dollars.

Navy Veteran-Shipyard Worker Mesothelioma

"Erik Karst is one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues will be able to maximize mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran or shipyard worker with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. Most Navy Veterans who have mesothelioma when asked about being a shipyard worker-say no they were not-until you ask them were you ever required to stay on your navy ship or sub for shipyard repairs? At that point many will say-yes-I worked with the shipyard workers on my ship or sub. Some of the worst types of asbestos exposures took place in a shipyard.

"If your husband or dad has mesothelioma and he is a Navy Veteran or former shipyard worker please call attorney Erik Karst at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Because of the Coronavirus many people with mesothelioma are not pursuing financial compensation. Please don't-do this. If you call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste we think you will find him to be a remarkable resource." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Victims Center has experience assisting US Navy Veterans or US Navy Shipyard Workers who were exposed to asbestos at the following shipyards:

The Norfolk Naval Shipyard Norfolk, Virginia

Puget Sound Naval Shipyard Bremerton, Washington

Bangor, Maine

Hunters Point, California

Long Beach Naval Shipyard, California

Groton / New London Connecticut

/ Philadelphia Naval Shipyard

The Brooklyn Naval Shipyard, New York

Boston Navy Yard Boston, Massachusetts

The Charleston Naval Shipyard Charleston, South Carolina

Each year about 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is caused by exposure to asbestos. High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, manufacturing workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, construction workers, railroad workers, and firemen. Typically, the exposure to asbestos for these types of workers occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a US Navy Veteran or shipyard worker with mesothelioma could now live in any state including New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

Media contact:

Michael Thomas

[email protected]

800-714-0303

SOURCE Mesothelioma Victims Center

Related Links

https://mesotheliomavictimscenter.com/

