Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Person Who Has Mesothelioma-Nationwide to Avoid the Online Middleman Lawyer Minefield and Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste- Get Much More Honest Advice-Better Compensation Results

Some Quick Facts About Mesothelioma in the United States from the Mesothelioma Victims Center:

The average age for a person with mesothelioma in the United States is about 72 years old.

is about 72 years old. About one third of all people who will be diagnosed with mesothelioma in the USA are Navy Veterans.

are Navy Veterans. Most people in the US who were just diagnosed with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950s. 1960s or 1970s.

Mesothelioma can take four, five or even six decades to develop.

Mesothelioma compensation is based on how, where and when a person with this rare cancer was exposed to asbestos.

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel mill workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, firemen, railroad workers and construction workers. In most instances people with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person who now has mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

