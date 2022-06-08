Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Plumber with Mesothelioma Anywhere in the USA to Call the Lawyers at Danziger & De Llano to Ensure the Best Possible Compensation Results-It Might be Millions of Dollars

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your husband, dad, uncle or grandfather is a former plumber anywhere in the USA and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma please take your financial compensation very seriously and call the remarkable team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000 to ensure the best compensation results happen. Unlike other trades, plumbers could have had much more exposure to asbestos than others therefore the financial compensation for a person like this might be in the millions of dollars.

"A current or former plumber who now has mesothelioma anywhere in the nation may have worked as a residential plumber, a commercial plumber, or they may have been an in-house plumber at a manufacturing facility, at a power plant, at a shipyard, public utility, oil refinery or in the navy.

"The reason we have endorsed, and highly recommend the mesothelioma compensation team at Danziger & De Llano is because they have been assisting people like this for well over two decades and they consistently produce the best compensation results for their clients nationwide. Before a plumber-skilled trades worker with mesothelioma anywhere in the nation or their family retains the services of an attorney to assist with compensation, please call the law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000." https://meso.dandell.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://meso.dandell.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing/factory workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, construction workers, insulators, railroad workers, roofers, or firemen. As a rule, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. US Navy Veterans make up about one-third of all US Citizens who are diagnosed with mesothelioma each year. https://meso.dandell.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

