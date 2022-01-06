Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of Any Type of Construction Worker with Mesothelioma Nationwide to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for Much Better Compensation Results

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We are the leading source in the nation for construction workers or skilled trades workers who have developed mesothelioma and our top priority for people like this is that they receive the very best possible compensation results. Depending on the specifics of asbestos exposure for a person like this their compensation might be in the millions.

Construction Worker Mesothelioma

"To get the financial compensation job done for a construction or skilled trades worker with mesothelioma anywhere in the nation we have endorsed, and we highly recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karts von Oiste. If a former construction or skilled trades worker with mesothelioma anywhere in the nation would call attorney Erik Karst at 800-714-0303-he is always happy to provide them with a no obligation compensation analysis.

"The one thing that is vital for a person with mesothelioma in any state is they try to list as many occasions as possible where they were exposed to asbestos at work, or while serving in the military. It is the specifics of a person's exposure to asbestos that is the foundation for a mesothelioma compensation claim and attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to assist in this process. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Victims Center is specifically targeting the following types of construction or building trades workers with their best mesothelioma compensation initiative:

Carpenters

Construction workers

Plumbers

Electricians

Insulators

Roofers

Flooring Installers

Welders

Boiler Technicians

Machinists

Pipefitters

Mechanics

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing/factory workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, construction workers, insulators, railroad workers, roofers, or firemen. As a rule, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

