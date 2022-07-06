Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of Current-Former Factory or Mill Worker Anywhere in the USA With Mesothelioma to Call the Remarkable Legal Team at Danziger & De Llano-Compensation Might Be Millions of Dollars

WASHINGTON, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to the wife, son, or daughter of a current or former factory-mill worker anywhere in the USA to make the best possible financial compensation a top priority and call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000 to ensure better results. The legal team at Danziger & De Llano has been assisting factory and mill workers who have mesothelioma nationwide for over two decades and they are responsible for billions of dollars in financial compensation for people like this. Financial compensation for a factory-mill worker who now has mesothelioma might be in the millions of dollars. https://meso.dandell.com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing/factory workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, construction workers, insulators, railroad worker, roofers, or firemen. As a rule, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. US Navy Veterans make up about one-third of all US Citizens who are diagnosed with mesothelioma each year. https://meso.dandell.com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

