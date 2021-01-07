WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma and or their family have an incredibly skilled attorney assisting them in every aspect of the compensation process. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he consistently gets the best compensation results for his clients-coast to coast. Unlike law firms that offer 'free' calculators, kits, booklets, guides, maps, or a pop compensation quiz--attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste will answer the questions of a person with mesothelioma or their family have-in the hopes of making certain they understand how mesothelioma compensation works and what might be involved. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Mesothelioma Compensation

The Mesothelioma Victims Center is very concerned that 2020 will be the worst year for mesothelioma compensation in at least two decades-not because there were fewer people that had this rare asbestos exposure cancer-but because they were diagnosed with the Coronavirus instead. Mesothelioma and the Coronavirus have very similar symptoms. "If you are certain your husband or dad had significant exposure to asbestos in the 1960's or 1970s and he is in the hospital for what they are calling the Coronavirus-please tell the physicians who are treating about his asbestos exposure.

"If he has just passed away-from what they say is the Coronavirus-be sure to insist on an autopsy to make certain he did not have mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer. If the autopsy proves mesothelioma, please call 800-714-0303 anytime for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Each year about 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is caused by exposure to asbestos. High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, manufacturing workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, construction workers, railroad workers, and firemen. Typically, the exposure to asbestos for these types of workers occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receive, a person with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please visit the NIH website on the topic: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

