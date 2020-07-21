HOUSTON, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a person with mesothelioma receives the best possible financial compensation results-nationwide. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. One huge complicating factor in mesothelioma compensation in 2020 is the Coronavirus. The Coronavirus and mesothelioma have almost identical symptoms such as pneumonia, high fever, and shortness of breath. As a result, many people who had mesothelioma-have been misdiagnosed with 'possible Coronavirus' and if they died the cause of death probably says-COVID-19. In the event a person with mesothelioma gets misdiagnosed with the Coronavirus and dies-they or their family will probably never see a dime in compensation." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the wife or adult children of a Navy Veteran, a manufacturing, industrial or skilled trades worker, who is over 60 years old and who had significant exposure to asbestos prior to 1982- to please tell his treating physicians about his asbestos exposure if he is now in the hospital with what they are calling possible 'Coronavirus-COVID-19.' The average age for a person with mesothelioma in the United States is about 72 years old. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The reason the Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is because he and his colleagues have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. "Please do not roll the dice on mesothelioma compensation in 2020. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he is an amazing resource." www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

