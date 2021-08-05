Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Provide a No Obligation Compensation Analysis for a Person Who Has Just Been Diagnosed with Mesothelioma - Nationwide

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center is one of the nation's oldest advocacy groups for people who have mesothelioma and their top priority for an individual who now has this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure is that they receive the best possible financial compensation results. To get the compensation job done for a person with mesothelioma the group has endorsed, and they recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to get the best possible compensation results for a person with this rare asbestos exposure cancer anywhere in the nation. For a no obligation analysis of a person's potential mesothelioma compensation claim please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Mesothelioma Compensation

According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center, "The one biggest problem people who have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma have is it is almost impossible to figure out who to call when it comes to compensation. We know there are lots of law firms offering free stuff---but freebies are not always free. Included in the freebies are complete nonsense such as do it yourself compensation calculators and or claims centers that make it sound like the person with mesothelioma and or their family are calling the government. Why do business with less than honest law firms?

"If you have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the nation or this is your loved one and you would like insights into how the compensation process works as well as what the financial claim might be worth-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Not only does Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste know what he is talking about-he will also be honest with you." www.karstvonoiste.com/

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, manufacturing workers, plumbers, pipefitters, welders, machinists, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Vermont, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

