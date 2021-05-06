Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of the Law Firm of Karst von Oiste to Ensure a Steel Mill Worker with Mesothelioma Nationwide Receives the Best Compensation - It Might Top $1,000,000

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If you are a former steel mill worker in the Northeast, Midwest or West Coast and you have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or their family member please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0393 to make certain the best possible financial compensation results happen for you. Frequently mesothelioma compensation for a steel mill worker can exceed a million dollars as Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss. The key to the best possible compensation for mesothelioma is having a very skilled team of lawyers who know what they are doing-and who will go the extra mile in determining how, where and when a person like this was exposed to asbestos.

"We know there are lots of online 'freebies' or things that appear to be free when it comes to mesothelioma and or mesothelioma compensation. If you have mesothelioma or this is your loved one--please do not start ordering online 'freebies' unless you want a lawyer stampede with around the clock unsolicited phone calls and even lawyers making unwelcome visits to your home-especially in smaller towns where steel mills once thrived. If you are a former steel mill worker with mesothelioma or their family member-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for an explanation of how mesothelioma compensation works along with answers to your other questions. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Victims Center is extremely passionate about assisting former steel mill workers with mesothelioma in the following states:

Pennsylvania ( Pittsburgh , Bethlehem , Erie )

( , , ) Indiana (Gary)

(Gary) West Virginia (Wheeling)

Illinois ( Chicago )

( ) Kentucky ( Ashland )

( ) North Carolina (Charlotte)

(Charlotte) Alabama Birmingham

New York ( Lackawanna )

( ) Ohio ( Youngstown , Akron )

For information about steel mill locations throughout the United States please refer to the following map: https://www.google.com/mymaps/viewer?mid=1l83KG05Yxac2ZL9CaqwJO1oahUk&hl=en_US

Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos. High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, factory workers, railroad workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, welders, pipefitters, insulators, firemen and construction workers. In most instances a person who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The average age for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma is about 70 years old. This year between 2,500 and 3,000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma in the United States. Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer that is caused by exposure to asbestos. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a former steel mill worker with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

