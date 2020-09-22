HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to be the go-to lawyer and resource for the family of a navy or industrial machinist who now has mesothelioma. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and he is always more than happy to explain the mesothelioma compensation process to a Navy Veteran or person who has this rare form of cancer that is caused by asbestos exposure, especially if they worked as a navy or civilian machinist. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed a million dollars. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Machinist-Mesothelioma

According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center, "A machinist with mesothelioma could be in one of the top categories for financial compensation if their work involved machinery prior to 1982-because their exposure to asbestos could have been so significant. To get the compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or civilian machinist we recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. If you are a navy or civilian machinist and you have mesothelioma, or you are their wife or adult son/daughter do not hire a local car accident attorney for a mesothelioma compensation claim like this. We would hate to see you get shortchanged, overcharged or both. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation settlement results for Navy Veterans or people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer nationwide and they work overtime for their clients. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Victims Center is especially focused in on assisting a machinist or mechanic with mesothelioma who was exposed to asbestos while working for:

The US Navy

A factory

A shipyard

A power plant or public utility

A steel mill

A maritime company

An oil refinery

An oil/gas production field

A mine

On a ship

A railroad

Each year about 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is caused by exposure to asbestos. High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, manufacturing workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, construction workers, railroad workers, and firemen. Typically, the exposure to asbestos for these types of workers occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

[email protected]

800-714-0303

SOURCE Mesothelioma Victims Center