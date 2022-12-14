Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed The Gori Law Firm for a Current or Former Oil Refinery Worker Who Has Just Been Diagnosed with Mesothelioma Anywhere in the USA-Compensation Might Be Millions of Dollars

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your husband or dad is a current or former oil refinery worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma-please get serious about financial compensation and call the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 to discuss what might be millions of dollars in financial compensation. Oil refineries, chemical plants and shipyards are probably in the top three workplaces for asbestos exposure in the USA.

"Because mesothelioma is so aggressive it is incredibly important a family dealing with the news of their loved with this rare cancer begin the compensation process with lawyers who know what they are doing-as soon as possible. The Gori Law Firm is a top five mesothelioma law firm in the USA, they are responsible for over $3 billion dollars in compensation results for their clients, and they make no obligation house calls-so the person with mesothelioma and their family members understand how the compensation process works as they are always happy to discuss at 866-532-2106.

"When we say-no obligation house calls-we mean within 24 hours of the person first calling The Gori Law Firm, and we mean all states including Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, California, Washington, Alaska, New Mexico, Wyoming, or any other state in the USA. Before a person with mesothelioma or their family retains the services of a lawyer to assist with compensation-please call The Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106." https://GoriLaw.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel mill workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, firemen, railroad workers and construction workers. In most instances people with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://GoriLaw.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

