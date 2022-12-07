Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed The Gori Law Firm For a Former Auto or Marine Mechanic With Mesothelioma Anywhere in The USA-Compensation For These Types of People Might Be Millions of Dollars

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your husband or dad is a former auto-marine mechanic and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA, please make his financial compensation your top priority and call the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss what might turn out to be a multimillion compensation settlement result. What most auto-marine mechanics who develop mesothelioma fail to realize is many of the mechanical parts they used contained asbestos. The more varied the person's exposure to asbestos-the better the mesothelioma compensation as the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm are always happy to discuss.

The Gori Law Firm Asbestos Warning Sign-Mesothelioma

"We do not want a person like this with mesothelioma to shortchange themselves because they did not think their compensation claim would be worth very much. We are especially focused on mechanics at corner gas stations, or marine mechanics who worked on a wide variety of engines. The reason we have endorsed The Gori Law Firm for is because they are responsible for over $3 billion dollars in compensation results for people like this-and they are one of the nation's largest mesothelioma law firms.

"Before you hire an attorney to assist with a mesothelioma compensation claim-please call the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. We are certain you will be glad you did." https://GoriLaw.Com

"Every year more families trust The Gori Law Firm when dealing with a loved one's asbestos cancer diagnosis than any other firm in the nation." https://GoriLaw.Com

The types of auto, truck, or mechanics with confirmed mesothelioma the Mesothelioma Victims Center is reaching out to include:

Gas station mechanic who also worked on auto brakes, clutches, and transmissions

Truck repair facility

Auto brake technician who worked at a tire store

Car, truck, or semi-truck mechanic who worked for a dealer and did warranty work

Factory mechanics or machinists

Marine mechanics or machinists

Auto fleet or truck mechanic who maintained company vehicles

Each year about 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is caused by exposure to asbestos. High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, manufacturing workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, construction workers, railroad workers, and firemen. Typically, the exposure to asbestos for these types of workers occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://GoriLaw.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receive, a machinist or mechanic with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma, please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

Contact:

Michael Thomas

202-422-2069

[email protected]

SOURCE Mesothelioma Victims Center