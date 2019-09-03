Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed the Law Firm of Karst Von Oise To Make Certain A Navy Veteran With Mesothelioma Nationwide Receives A Better Compensation Result-That Could Exceed A Million Dollars

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "Many Navy Veterans with mesothelioma do not realize their net financial compensation settlement could exceed a million dollars. We also want to emphasize these compensation settlements do not involve suing the US Navy as we'd like to discuss at 800-714-0303. We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in any state receive the best possible financial compensation settlement results." www.karstvonoiste.com/

US Navy Veteran Mesothelioma

The Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize, "Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma and or their family hire a law firm to assist with a mesothelioma compensation, we are urging them to call us anytime at 800-714-0303. We would be honored to introduce the Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their loved ones to attorney Erik Karst. Erik Karst is the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste and one of the nation's leading experts on mesothelioma compensation.

"If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma wants to receive the very best possible financial compensation settlement-they will need to retain the services of some of the nation's most skilled and experienced lawyers as we would be happy to explain at 800-714-0303." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Mesothelioma Victims Center's free services for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma nationwide or their family are unsurpassed, and they include the following:

On the spot access to Attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure the Navy Veteran understands how the financial compensation process works and what will be involved in receiving the best possible financial compensation results.

Helping the Navy Veteran with confirmed mesothelioma receive VA disability payments.

In the event the Navy Veteran with mesothelioma is too weak to talk at length on the phone the Mesothelioma Victims Center will bring a lawyer from Karst von Oiste with them to discuss compensation and to learn the how, where and when specifics of-how the Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. It is this vital information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim and this in-house visit is free as they would be happy to talk about at 800-714-0303. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos. High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, factory workers, railroad workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, welders, pipefitters, insulators, firemen and construction workers. In most instances a person who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

