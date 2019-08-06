Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed the Law Firm of Karst von Oiste For an Auto Plant Worker with Mesothelioma or Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer for Much Better Compensation Results-Get an Expedited Settlement

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center is a national advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer and their number one priority is seeing to it that people like this receive the very best possible financial compensation results especially if they are an auto or truck manufacturing plant worker and or an auto/truck mechanic. To make certain the best financial compensation happens for people like this the group has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste.

Auto-Truck Plant Worker-Mesothelioma

The law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's top law firms for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer and they consistently get their clients the best possible financial compensation. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst founding partner of Karst von Oiste an auto or truck manufacturing plant worker or mechanic are urged to call 800-714-0303-anytime. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We have been assisting auto/truck manufacturing workers and mechanics with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer for over a decade and we are urging a person like this or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303.

"One of the amazing services we provide is prepping an auto/truck factory worker or mechanic with the questions that will need answering if the attorneys they hire have a prayer of getting the best possible client financial compensation results. These questions have to do with how, where and when you were exposed to asbestos. It is this vital information that becomes the basis for a compensation claim as we would like to explain at 800-714-0303." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Note about Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer: "While most people have heard about mesothelioma and 'millions-or billions in trust funds,' few people with lung cancer who had heavy exposure to asbestos at work realize that the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. If you have lung cancer and you worked at an auto plant, as a mechanic, at an oil refinery, chemical plant or as a Navy Veteran please call us anytime at 800-714-0303. We'd like to do our best to ensure you receive the best possible compensation that could exceed $100,000." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos. High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, factory workers, railroad workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, welders, pipefitters, insulators, firemen and construction workers. In most instances a person who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a former auto or truck factory or manufacturing worker with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a EPA list of banned asbestos products including automotive parts please review their website on this topic: https://www.epa.gov/asbestos/us-federal-bans-asbestos

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

800-714-0303

217854@email4pr.com

SOURCE Mesothelioma Victims Center

Related Links

http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

