Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Just Endorsed the Legal Team at Danziger & De Llano to Ensure a Top Compensation Result for A Former or Current Auto-Truck Plant Worker with Mesothelioma Anywhere in the USA -- It Might Be Millions

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center is one of the oldest mesothelioma advocacy groups in the USA and for nearly two decades they have made auto-truck plant workers with mesothelioma a top priority when it comes to financial compensation. Financial compensation for a person like this or a worker at an auto-truck brake factory, a tire maker, a worker at an auto-truck clutch maker might be in the millions of dollars.

Auto-Truck Factory Worker Mesothelioma

To get the financial compensation job done for a person like this the Mesothelioma Victims Center has recently endorsed, and they recommend the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano. The legal team at Danziger & De Llano has been assisting auto-truck plant workers who have mesothelioma for 25 years and they have an incredibly impressive track record of getting people like this the best possible compensation results as they are always happy to discuss anytime at 800-864-4000. https://meso.dandell.com

The Center says, "If your husband or dad is a current or former auto-truck plant worker with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, California, Washington, or Oregon or anywhere in the USA please make financial compensation a priority and call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. We are certain you will be glad you did." https://meso.dandell.com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing/factory workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, construction workers, insulators, railroad worker, roofers, or firemen. As a rule, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. US Navy Veterans make up about one-third of all US Citizens who are diagnosed with mesothelioma each year. https://meso.dandell.com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

