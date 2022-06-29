Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Just Endorsed the Legal Team at Danziger & De Llano to Make Certain a Railroad Worker with Mesothelioma Anywhere in the USA Receives the Best Compensation Results-That Might be Millions

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We are the top branded resource in the nation for current or former railroad workers who have recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma and we have just endorsed the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano to ensure a person like this anywhere in the USA receives the best possible compensation results. As the representatives at Danziger & De Llano are always happy to discuss at 800-864-4000 their team has been assisting railroad workers and people with mesothelioma nationwide for over two decades and they consistently get the best results. Financial compensation for a railroad worker with mesothelioma might be in the millions of dollars.

"If a current or former railroad worker with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA wants to receive the very best possible financial compensation results-it is incredibly important they hire a law firm that has experience representing railroad workers. Before a current or former railroad worker with mesothelioma and or their family retains the services of a lawyer-please call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. Please do not roll the dice when it comes to mesothelioma compensation-bet on sure things." https://meso.dandell.com

The Seven Remaining Railroads in the USA Include:

* BNSF Railway

* CSX

* Canadian National

* Kansas City Southern Railway

* Norfolk Southern

* Canadian Pacific

* Union Pacific

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing/factory workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, construction workers, insulators, railroad worker, roofers, or firemen. As a rule, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. US Navy Veterans make up about one-third of all US Citizens who are diagnosed with mesothelioma each year. https://meso.dandell.com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

