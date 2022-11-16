Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Now Recommends the Lawyers at The Gori Law Firm to Assist a Person with Recently Diagnosed Mesothelioma Anywhere in the USA-Get A No Obligation Consultation About Compensation-It Might Be Millions of Dollars

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center. "We have recently endorsed The Gori Law Firm for a person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma or their family members anywhere in the USA and we are recommending people like this to call 866-532-2106 to learn more about financial compensation. The Gori Law Firm is responsible for $3 billion dollars in compensation for their clients, and they have offices coast to coast. The Gori Law Firm is a top five mesothelioma law firm in the nation.

Asbestos Warning Sign Mesothelioma

"Frequently when law firms get a call about mesothelioma, they will send out a secretary or paralegal to sign the person up-especially if we are talking about a person in a rural state. When The Gori Law Firm receives a phone call from a person-or family dealing with a mesothelioma diagnosis-they send out a lawyer who specializes in financial compensation for this rare cancer, and they will do so within 24 hours. The in-home visit from one of the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm is no obligation.

"If you have mesothelioma in any state and or this is your loved one-and you want answers about financial compensation from someone who knows what they are talking about, please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2016." https://GoriLaw.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing/factory workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, construction workers, insulators, railroad worker, roofers, or firemen. As a rule, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. US Navy Veterans make up about one-third of all US Citizens who are diagnosed with mesothelioma each year. https://GoriLaw.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

