Mesothelioma Victims Center Is Appealing to the Family of a Person Who Was Diagnosed with Coronavirus-Only Later to Discover It Is Suspected Mesothelioma to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Concentrate on Compensation

HOUSTON, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We fear that 2020 may go down as the worst year for mesothelioma compensation in decades-not because there are fewer people with mesothelioma-but because the Coronavirus and mesothelioma share so many similar symptoms. If your loved one is over 60 years old and he had significant exposure to asbestos prior to 1982-please tell the doctors about your loved one's exposure to asbestos if he has been hospitalized with what doctors are calling-'suspected' Coronavirus.

People With Mesothelioma

"If the doctors take a second look and they are now saying that they suspect your loved one might have mesothelioma please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for some vital steps that must be taken to protect your loved one-as well as your family. Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for people with mesothelioma. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Victims Center is now offering a free vital service that is designed to increase the financial compensation for a person with mesothelioma. They call this service the 'list' and it has been designed to assist a person with mesothelioma recall where, how, and when they were exposed to asbestos. It is this vital information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as they would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303-anytime. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing/factory workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, construction workers, insulators, rail road workers, roofers, or firemen. As a rule, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

