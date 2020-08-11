Mesothelioma Victims Center is Open 24-7 to Make Certain a Person with Confirmed Mesothelioma Receives the Best Compensation Results and They Endorse Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Get the Financial Settlement Job Done

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are open 24-7 to make certain a person with mesothelioma or their wife, and or adult son-daughter has resources and help. We are advocates for people with mesothelioma and there is not much we would not do to assist a family in this difficult situation. Unfortunately, we live in the age of the Coronavirus where we fear many people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma have put their financial compensation on hold because they don't want to deal with lawyers-or because they are so sick they don't want to deal with compensation. If this sounds like you or your family member please feel free to call us anytime at 800-714-0303-we want to help.

Family of a Mesothelioma Victim

"We are passionate advocates for people with mesothelioma and we want a person with this rare cancer to get the best possible financial compensation results-nationwide. To make certain the best possible compensation results happen we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the managing partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys. Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting people with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation settlement results for people like this. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

On a typical year between 2500 and 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. By comparison about 225,000 US citizens will be diagnosed with lung cancer. Unfortunately, because of the Coronavius the numbers of people who have mesothelioma or lung cancer will probably be dramatically reduced in 2020. Not because there are fewer people with these cancers-but because these people were misdiagnosed with the Coronavirus-COVID-19. "If you know your loved one had significant exposure to asbestos prior to 1982-and he is now in the hospital with suspected Coronavirus-please tell the physicians treating him about the asbestos exposure. Mesothelioma and the Coronavirus have similar symptoms. There is no compensation for the Coronavirus. Financial compensation for a person with mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Each year about 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is caused by exposure to asbestos. High -risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, manufacturing workers, pulp or paper mill workers, millwrights, welders, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, construction workers, rail road workers, and firemen. Typically, the exposure to asbestos for these types of workers occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with confirmed mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

