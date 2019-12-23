Mesothelioma Victims Center Is Open During Holidays to Ensure a Person with Mesothelioma Gets on the Spot Compensation Advice from Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste -- a Much Better Option than a Free Book

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are appealing to a person with mesothelioma or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Mesothelioma does not observe holidays or weekends-neither do we. In fact-the holidays are in many instances the best time for a person with mesothelioma or their family to call us-because the family is together. Our top priority for a person with mesothelioma is that they receive the very best financial compensation settlement results that depending upon how the person with this rare cancer was exposed to asbestos-could exceed a million dollars.

"To get the financial compensation job done we have endorsed the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste and their founding partner Erik Karst. Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure illnesses. The dedicated lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are always available to assist a person with mesothelioma in any state or their family members. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call us anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Victims Center is now offering a free vital service that is designed to increase the financial compensation for a person with mesothelioma. They call this service the 'list' and it has been designed to assist a person with mesothelioma recall there where, how, and when they were exposed to asbestos. It is this vital information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as they would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303-anytime. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Important Note for a person with advanced or late stage mesothelioma from the Mesothelioma Victims Center: "If you or your family member has advanced mesothelioma please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can make arrangements to visit you/your loved one in your home so we can help document your exposure to asbestos. Your compensation depends on having as much information as possible about your exposure to asbestos-and we want to help." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing/factory workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, construction workers, insulators, rail road workers, roofers, or firemen. As a rule, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

