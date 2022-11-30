Mesothelioma Victims Center Is Urging a Current or Former Power Plant Worker in Any State with Recently Diagnosed Mesothelioma to Call The Gori Law Firm About Compensation-It Might Be Millions of Dollars

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If you are a current or former power plant worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA and or their family-please take financial compensation very seriously and call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm is one of the top five mesothelioma law firms in the United States, they are responsible for over $3 billion dollars, and they provide their clients with an unsurpassed service to make certain their clients receive the best possible compensation results.

The Gori Law Firm Mesothelioma

"Compensation for a current or former power plant worker with mesothelioma might be in the millions of dollars as the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm are always happy to discuss. If a former-current power plant worker with mesothelioma anywhere in the nation would call The Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106-within 24 hours of the call the firm will send out one of their mesothelioma lawyers to meet with the home of the person with this rare cancer to fully explain the compensation process, to learn the specifics of how the person was exposed to asbestos, to give the person the potential value of their claim. This in home visit is complimentary-no obligation, and it is a much better deal than a free booklet about mesothelioma.

"Every year more families trust The Gori Law Firm when dealing with a loved one's asbestos cancer diagnosis than any other firm in the nation." https://GoriLaw.Com

Types of Power Plant Workers Who May Have Had Significant Exposure to Asbestos at a Power Plant Include:

Plumber-Pipefitters

Electricians

Steamfitters

Maintenance Crew Workers

Steel Workers

Boiler Makers

Construction Workers involved in building or expanding the plant

Insulators

Power plant supervisors-managers

Construction Laborers

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel mill workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, firemen, railroad workers and construction workers. In most instances people with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://GoriLaw.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

202-422-2069

[email protected]

SOURCE Mesothelioma Victims Center