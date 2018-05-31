Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Acts as Navigational Beacon for Navy Veterans with Mesothelioma-For Direct Access to The Nation's Top Lawyers Who Make Compensation Results a Top Priority

NEW YORK, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center is now offering to navigate through the "minefield of Internet lawyers" for career US Navy Veterans with confirmed mesothelioma. The group has set out to put this very special group on a hassle-free path to the nation's most skilled mesothelioma lawyers who produce significantly better financial compensation settlements. The group has a dedicated priority to see to it that US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma receive the very best possible financial compensation results.

US Navy Veterans

Typical compensation settlements can begin at five hundred thousand dollars and grow well past one million dollars. Compensation claims of higher dollars values hinge on hiring a team of experts and the Veteran's exposure to asbestos. For more information as well as on-the-spot direct access to the nation's top performing and experienced mesothelioma lawyers, Navy Veterans or their families are urged to call the group anytime at 800-714-0303. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to group, "What we want to do is ensure Veterans get immediate access to the nation's most capable mesothelioma attorneys who excel at getting the best possible financial compensation results for their clients. Our service is free of charge and we have connections to premium mesothelioma attorneys who have decades of experience. Another factor in high-dollar mesothelioma financial claims will be the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos, as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

How or where could a US Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma have been exposed to asbestos:

Maintaining a US Navy ship's engine room, working in a ship's machine shop, or working as a repairman

On a nuclear-powered submarine where the entire crew could have been exposed to asbestos if a repair was performed while the submarine was submerged

On a US Navy ship or submarine while it was stationed at a US Navy Shipyard undergoing repairs or a retrofit

On a US Navy ship or submarine preparing to be deployed.

Prior to deployment, US Navy Sailors will spend weeks/months preparing their ship. It is possible that this amount of time spent maintaining or performing other duties relating to asbestos exposure is the reason the Veteran now has mesothelioma.

Vital compensation tip for US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma or their families, from the Mesothelioma Victims Center: "Before hiring a lawyer or law firm to assist with a mesothelioma financial compensation claim, we are appealing for you to call us 800-714-0303 to ensure you are talking directly to the nation's premier mesothelioma lawyers who get their Navy Veteran clients the top financial compensation settlements. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The US Navy is now changing its technical training for sailors about to join the fleet. For attribution, please see the Navy Time article on this topic: https://www.navytimes.com/news/your-navy/2017/02/19/get-to-the-fleet-faster-big-changes-coming-to-a-schools/.

For information about US Navy technical trades schools please refer to their website on this topic: https://www.navy.com/careers/mechanical-industrial-technology.

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Vermont, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing/factory workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, construction workers, insulators, rail road worker, roofers, or firemen. As a rule, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s. US Navy Veterans make up about one-third of all US Citizens who are diagnosed with mesothelioma each year. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

