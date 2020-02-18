Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Appeals to a Family That Just Lost Their Loved One to Mesothelioma in Any State to Call for Direct Access to Erik Karst of the Law Firm of Karst von Oiste to Ensure Financial Compensation Happens

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to a family that just lost their husband or dad to confirmed mesothelioma to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 to ensure they are dealing directly with some of the nation's most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The time for a mesothelioma compensation settlement could be limited by what are called statutes of limitations and if a family waits to long the time for compensation could come and go. Rather than ordering a 'free' kit, guide or book about mesothelioma the group offers direct access to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of Karst von Oiste for a conversation about mesothelioma compensation and what is involved. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Victim of Mesothelioma

According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center, "Frequently by the time a person with mesothelioma is diagnosed the cancer is in an advanced stage and the family focuses their efforts on helping their loved one. They do not have the time to start the financial compensation process. We are especially focused on helping a family who just lost their loved one to mesothelioma or for the husband or dad of a family who has just been diagnosed with advanced mesothelioma. We are passionate advocates for people with mesothelioma are we want them or their family to receive the best possible financial compensation results as we would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Important Suggestions for a Family That Just Lost Their Loved One to Mesothelioma Before the Financial Compensation Process Could Begin from the Mesothelioma Victims Center:

"It is absolutely vital the family have a work history of their loved one that includes how or where he may have been exposed to asbestos along with specific time frames.

"If the loved one was in the US Navy, the navy probably will have records of what ship, ships or submarines he might have been assigned to-along with detailed information related to if the person was ever on a US Navy ship or submarine that was in a shipyard for repairs or an overhaul. The mesothelioma attorneys we recommend at the law firm of Karst von Oiste can assist with the retrieval of a Veterans military records if they decide a compensation claim is possible.

"One of the most helpful things to the lawyers at Karst von Oiste we suggest is they may need a witness or witnesses who saw your loved one's exposure to asbestos, and who can provide specific information about how and where it happened. This could be a coworker or in the case of a Navy Veteran a shipmate as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel mill workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, millwrights, pipefitters, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, firemen, rail road workers and construction workers. In most instances people with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

Contact:

Michael Thomas

800-714-0303

232051@email4pr.com

SOURCE Mesothelioma Victims Center