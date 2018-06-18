Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Appeals to a Heavy Equipment Mechanic with Mesothelioma to Call for On-The-Spot Access to the Nation's Most Skilled Lawyers Who Get Their Clients the Best Compensation

NEW YORK, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to a heavy equipment or semi-truck mechanic with confirmed mesothelioma to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for on-the-spot access to some of the nation's most skilled, capable, and experienced mesothelioma attorneys who consistently get the best financial compensation results for their clients. The lawyers they suggest have experience representing people like this on a nationwide basis and are experts on parts used for heavy equipment and/or semi-trucks that contained asbestos. It is this type of knowledge that can result in enhanced mesothelioma compensation settlements. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Heavy Equipment Mechanic

According to the group, "We have helped a multitude of people with mesothelioma that was caused by asbestos exposure while they were maintaining or repairing heavy equipment or semi-trucks. What we hear most often from mechanics with mesothelioma is that they were always under pressure to get the repair done as quickly as possible. This category of mechanic also includes marine mechanics with mesothelioma. Their boss or manager would tell them, 'if it is offline we are not making money.'

"As we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303, heavy equipment, semi-truck, and marine mechanics with mesothelioma could be looking at financial compensation coming close to or exceeding one million dollars. The key is being represented by some of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys. We don't care what state you live in; if you have mesothelioma and your exposure occurred while working on heavy equipment or while working on marine engines or pumps, we are advocates for making certain you receive the best possible financial compensation and we are not a law firm. However, as we would like to discuss, if you do not have some of the nation's most qualified mesothelioma attorneys assisting you with your financial compensation claim you probably will not get properly compensated." http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The types of heavy equipment or vehicles the Mesothelioma Victims Center is referring to include:

Tractors

Backhoes

Front end loaders

Bulldozers

Semi-Trucks

Marine Diesel Engines

Road Graders

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel mill workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, pipefitters, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, firemen, rail road workers and construction workers. In most instances people with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a heavy equipment repairman or operator with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your loved one is now extremely ill after just being diagnosed with mesothelioma please call us at 800-714-0303 and we will provide you with on the spot access to some of the nation's most capable mesothelioma attorneys. who specialize in the best possible financial compensation and who should be able to assist your family member." http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

