Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Appeals to a Mechanic with Mesothelioma Nationwide to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste, Some of the Nation's Most Skilled Lawyers Who Get Top Results -- Don't Undervalue a Compensation Claim

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center does not want any type of mechanic with mesothelioma in any state or their family to undervalue their potential financial compensation claim by hiring a local car accident attorney or an Internet mesothelioma marketing firm. If any type of mechanic or machinist nationwide has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma, they are urged to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Attorney Erik Karst specializes in assisting mechanics with mesothelioma nationwide. Erik Karst and his partner Doug von Oiste have been responsible for over a billion dollars in mesothelioma or asbestos exposure compensation settlements. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Mechanic Mesothelioma

The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "When we say 'undervalue' a compensation claim, we mean the person with mesothelioma thinks their potential compensation claim might only be worth ten or twenty thousand dollars. The extremely skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys we suggest at the law firm of Karst von Oiste typically put hundreds of thousands of dollars in the hands of people they represent, and sometimes a lot more."

"When it comes to a mesothelioma financial compensation claim, being represented by the nation's most capable mesothelioma attorneys should always be the number one priority. If a person like this or their family calls us anytime at 800-714-0303, that's exactly what they will get from the lawyers at Karst von Oiste." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The types of auto, truck, or brake technicians with confirmed mesothelioma the Mesothelioma Victims Center is reaching out to include:

Gas station mechanic who also worked on auto brakes, clutches, and transmissions

Truck repair facility

Auto brake technician who worked at a tire store

Car, truck, or semi-truck mechanic who worked for a dealer and did warranty work

Factory mechanics or machinists

Marine mechanics or machinists

Auto fleet or truck mechanic who maintained company vehicles

If the Mesothelioma Victims Center had one vital tip for anyone with mesothelioma in any US state it would be, "Please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can make certain you are dealing directly with the nation's leading mesothelioma lawyers, as opposed to an inexperienced local personal injury law firm. The full-time mesothelioma attorneys we suggest at the law firm of Karst von Oiste will get you a better financial compensation settlement. Don't settle for less." http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Each year about 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is caused by exposure to asbestos. High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, manufacturing workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, construction workers, railroad workers, and firemen. Typically, the exposure to asbestos for these types of workers occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.



However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receive, a machinist or mechanic with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma, please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

Media contact:

Michael Thomas

800-714-0303

220568@email4pr.com

SOURCE Mesothelioma Victims Center

Related Links

http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

