Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Appeals to a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma to Call About the Differences Between VA Disability Checks and Mesothelioma Compensation Settlements Explained by Attorney Erik Karst and His Colleagues at Karst von Oiste

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center fears that many US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma confuse a financial compensation settlement, which easily could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars or over a million dollars, and a VA disability payment that could be about a $1,000 per month. If a Navy Veteran has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma and their exposure to asbestos occurred in the US Navy, please call 800-714-0303 so the group can provide direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's premier mesothelioma law firms and they consistently get the best financial compensation results for their clients nationwide. www.karstvonoiste.com/

US Navy Veterans-Mesothelioma

According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family members please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can thoroughly explain the differences between a mesothelioma compensation claim and VA disability payments. We would like to introduce you to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste and one of the nation's leading experts on mesothelioma compensation. We are confident Erik will be able to answer a Navy Veteran's questions about mesothelioma compensation and explain what will be involved." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Victims Center is especially focused on seeing to it that the following types of US Navy Veterans have direct access to some of the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys at the law firm of Karst von Oiste:

A US Navy Veteran who was required to stay on their ship/submarine at a shipyard for a major repair or retrofit.

A boiler technician

A Machinist Mate

An electrician

A steamfitter

A plumber/pipefitter

A ship or submarine mechanic

An ordinance technician

A crew member on a nuclear submarine

The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If we had one incredibly important request for any US Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma, or their family members, it would be please call us at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Trust us----talking directly with mesothelioma attorney Erik Karst is a much, much better deal than calling a stranger for a free book about mesothelioma."www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy probably has the largest and most advanced skilled trades schools in the world. For more information please visit their website on this topic: https://www.navy.com/careers/engineering-applied-science/mechanics-in … ology.html.

For more information about US Navy Machinist Mates please review the following website: https://www.public.navy.mil/bupers-npc/enlisted/community/submarine/Pages/MM(SS).aspx.

Each year about 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is caused by exposure to asbestos. High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, manufacturing workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, construction workers, railroad workers, and firemen. Typically, the exposure to asbestos for these types of workers occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer. gov/types/mesothelioma

Contact:

Michael Thomas

800-714-0303

215054@email4pr.com

SOURCE Mesothelioma Victims Center

Related Links

https://mesotheliomavictimscenter.com

