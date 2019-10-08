Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Appeals to a Steel Mill Worker Nationwide Who Has Mesothelioma to Call Them for On-The-Spot Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get the Best Compensation Results-Expedited

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We are advocates for people with mesothelioma and our top priority is seeing to it that a person with this rare cancer receives the best possible financial compensation settlement results-nationwide-especially if they are a steel mill worker. If you are a current or former steel mill worker with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA and you have recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma or you are their wife or family member please call us at 800-714-0303 so we can introduce you attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste may be able to expedite the mesothelioma compensation process.

Steel Mill Worker

"Erik and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have generated over a billion dollars in mesothelioma or asbestos exposure illnesses financial compensation results and we are appealing to a steel mill worker with mesothelioma to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst. We think that talking directly with attorney Erik Karst is a much better deal than ordering a 'free' book about mesothelioma or calling a 'hotline' for claims center---where you get to talk to someone who might be little more than a call-center." www.karstvonoiste.com

The Mesothelioma Victims is now offering to assist a person with mesothelioma such as a steel mill worker build out what they refer to as the 'list' or a document that goes into the specifics of how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. It is this vital information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim that is super important. As they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303, "Our services are free, and we really do want the best possible compensation and resources for a person with mesothelioma-such as a steel mill worker." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Mesothelioma Victims Center is extremely passionate about assisting former steel mill workers with mesothelioma in the following states:

Pennsylvania ( Pittsburgh , Bethlehem , Erie )

( , , ) Indiana (Gary)

(Gary) West Virginia (Wheeling)

Illinois ( Chicago )

( ) Kentucky ( Ashland )

( ) North Carolina (Charlotte)

(Charlotte) Alabama Birmingham

New York ( Lackawanna )

( ) Ohio ( Youngstown , Akron )

For information about steel mill locations throughout the United States please refer to the following map: https://www.google.com/mymaps/viewer?mid=1l83KG05Yxac2ZL9CaqwJO1oahUk&hl=en_US

Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos. High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, factory workers, railroad workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, welders, pipefitters, insulators, firemen and construction workers. In most instances a person who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The average age for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma is about 70 years old. This year between 2,500 and 3,000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma in the United States. Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer that is caused by exposure to asbestos. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a former steel mill worker with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

800-714-0303

221407@email4pr.com

SOURCE Mesothelioma Victims Center

Related Links

https://mesotheliomavictimscenter.com/

