Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Appeals to a Welder Who Learned Their Trade in the Navy and Now Have Mesothelioma or Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer to Call for a Free Compensation Analysis from Attorney Erik Karst Found of the Law Firm Karst von Oiste-Get Better Results

NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center is now urging a welder who initially learned their trade in the US Navy and possibly went onto become a welder in the private sector to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 if they have recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer. The group is offering a person like this immediate access to famed attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a free compensation analysis. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Navy-Commercial Welder

As the Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303, "We want to make certain a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer receives the very best possible financial compensation and we are certain our offer to have the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to develop a compensation analysis is a much better deal than a 'free' generic book about mesothelioma. A current or former welder or skilled trades worker with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer can live in any state in the nation. If the diagnosed person initially learned how to be a welder, electrician, plumber, machinist or insulator while serving in the navy we want to help." http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The types of workplaces a welder could have been exposed to asbestos include:





US Navy

Shipyards

Factories

Public Utilities

Power Plants

Oil Refineries

Commercial or High-Rise Construction

Maritime Repairs

Vital Compensation Tip person with mesothelioma who was initially exposed to asbestos as a welder or skilled tradesman in the US Navy from the Mesothelioma Victims Center: "Before you hire a lawyer to assist with your mesothelioma compensation claim please call us at 800-714-0303 for on the spot access to attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy operates one of the largest skilled trades schools in the world. For more information about these programs please review the following website: https://www.navfac.navy.mil/navfac_worldwide/pacific/fecs/southwest/careers/apprentice_program.html.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a current or former welder with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing/factory workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, construction workers, insulators, railroad worker, roofers, or firemen. As a rule, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. US Navy Veterans make up about one-third of all US Citizens who are diagnosed with mesothelioma each year. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

