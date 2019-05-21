Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Appeals to Construction Workers or Demolition Workers Nationwide with Mesothelioma to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst and His Remarkable Colleagues at Karst von Oiste - The Nation's Most Capable Compensation Lawyers

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "Our number one goal for a person with mesothelioma is that they receive the best possible financial compensation. To get the financial compensation job done for any type of construction worker or demolition worker we recommend attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-nationwide.

Construction Worker-Mesothelioma

"If a person like this with mesothelioma or their family members would call us anytime at 800-714-0303 we typically can have the person with mesothelioma or their family members talking to Erik Karst or his team at Karst von Oiste within minutes. Trust us-this is a much better deal than a 'free' book about mesothelioma." http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Mesothelioma Victims Center is inviting a construction worker, a skilled trades worker or a demolition contractor to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 so that they can explain that to get the best possible financial compensation it is vital that these types of workers recall the how and the where they were exposed to asbestos. It is this type of information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim and the more specific the information the better. With this type of information, the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste can start to develop the financial compensation claims package. www.karstvonoiste.com/

If a construction worker, skilled trades worker or a demolition contractor now has mesothelioma it is vital they recall the following types of information to improve their compensation potential:

A construction worker-"Do you recall ever installing insulation, plumbing pipes/gaskets, furnaces, boilers, roofing material/felt or any other type of construction product that contained asbestos?"

A plumber-"Do you recall specific types of plumbing gaskets, boilers, furnaces, air conditioning systems, or hot water tanks that you worked on that contained asbestos?"

An electrician: "Do you recall the specifics of wiring insulator as well as in arc chutes/phase barriers found in switchgear or insulation containing asbestos that you worked with on a regular basis?

A roofer: "Do you recall the brands of roofing felt, shingles, roofing membranes or insulation you worked with?"

Demolition workers: "Do you recall the address of some of the more significant buildings you demolished? Prior to 1980 there were no rules about demolishing a building and asbestos exposure."

"A witness or coworker who can confirm the exposure would be extremely useful to a very skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorney as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a construction worker, skilled trades worker and or demolition contractor with mesothelioma because they share our passion about making certain people with mesothelioma receive the best possible financial compensation results." www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a state-by-state list of licensing requirements for contractors please refer to the following website: https://www.homeadvisor.com/r/state-by-state-licensing-requirements/.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel mill workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, firemen, rail road workers and construction workers. In most instances people with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a construction worker or a skilled tradesman with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

