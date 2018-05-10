Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Appeals to School or Hospital Maintenance Men with Mesothelioma to Call Them for Help from Some of The Nation's Leading Lawyers for Compensation Results

NEW YORK, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We are appealing to school or hospital maintenance men who have recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 to make certain they are not selling themselves short when it comes their financial compensation. A mesothelioma compensation claim for a person like this could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars or more. One of the biggest mistake we see people with mesothelioma making is thinking their financial compensation claim might not be that significant." http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Maintenance Man-Mesothelioma

Another mistake the group frequently sees people with mesothelioma make is incorrectly thinking there is such a thing as a mesothelioma lawyer in their local area. If a school or hospital maintenance man with mesothelioma would call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 800-714-0303, they offer on-the-spot access to a senior partner at one of the most prestigious mesothelioma law firms in the United States.

The group says, "The remarkable mesothelioma lawyers we suggest know their plumbing products, insulation, boilers and or plumbing pumps and these are the types of products that exposed a school or hospital maintenance man to asbestos. It is this type of knowledge that will help a very skilled mesothelioma lawyer obtain the very best possible financial compensation settlement for a maintenance man who has this rare asbestos exposure cancer. Please do not hire a local car accident lawyer to assist with a mesothelioma compensation when you can have one of the nation's top mesothelioma legal teams assisting for the same fee as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The types of facilities where a maintenance man or custodian could have been exposed to asbestos include:

An Elementary School

A Hospital

A Middle School

A Nursing Home

A High School

A Community College

A VA Hospital

The EPA now has a website that discusses schools and asbestos exposure. Nothing like this existed prior to 1980: https://www.epa.gov/asbestos/monitoring-asbestos-containing-material-acm

Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos. High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, factory workers, railroad workers, plumbers, millwrights, boiler technicians, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, welders, pipefitters, insulators, firemen and construction workers. In most instances, a person who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The average age for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma is 72 years old. This year, between 2500 and 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma in the United States. Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer that is caused by exposure to asbestos. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a school or hospital maintenance person with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

193770@email4pr.com

800-714-0303

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mesothelioma-victims-center-now-appeals-to-school-or-hospital-maintenance-men-with-mesothelioma-to-call-them-for-help-from-some-of-the-nations-leading-lawyers-for-compensation-results-300646233.html

SOURCE Mesothelioma Victims Center

Related Links

http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

