Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Appeals to the Family of a School or Hospital Maintenance Man with Mesothelioma to Call Them for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for Better Compensation Results

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to the family of a school or hospital maintenance man with recently diagnosed mesothelioma to not shortchange themselves on their financial compensation-because they hired a local car accident attorney to assist with compensation. Frequently school or hospital maintenance workers with mesothelioma took care of boilers, plumbing pipes and pumps, they did electrical work, and they were constantly being exposed to asbestos. As the group would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303 the financial compensation for people like this could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars or more.

To get the financial compensation job done for a school or hospital maintenance man the Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste and their founding partner Erik Karst. These remarkable lawyers are responsible for over a billion dollars in mesothelioma and asbestos illness financial compensation and these amazing attorneys work overtime for their clients nationwide. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "The remarkable mesothelioma lawyers we suggest at the law firm of Karst von Oiste know their plumbing products, insulation, boilers, pipes and or plumbing pumps and these are the types of products that exposed a school or hospital maintenance man to asbestos. It is this type of wisdom that will help these very skilled mesothelioma lawyers obtain the very best possible financial compensation settlement for a maintenance man who has this rare asbestos exposure cancer as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303."

The Mesothelioma Victims Center is pointing to the following types of facilities where a maintenance man or custodian could have been exposed to asbestos include:

An Elementary School

A Hospital

A University

A Municipal auditorium or stadium

A Middle School

A Nursing Home

A High School

A Community College

A VA Hospital

The EPA now has a website that discusses schools and asbestos exposure. Nothing like this existed prior to 1980: https://www.epa.gov/asbestos/monitoring-asbestos-containing-material-acm

Today boiler technicians must be licensed. In the 1950's or 1960's this may not have been the case in every US state. For more information about a boiler certification today please review the following website: http://www.boilerlicense.com/.



High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel mill workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, pipefitters, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, firemen, rail road workers and construction workers. In most instances people with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. www.karstvonoiste.com/



According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.



However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a maintenance man or a boiler technician diagnosed victim of mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

