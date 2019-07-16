Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Offers a Boilermaker or a Plumber with Mesothelioma Nationwide On-The-Spot Access to Attorney Erik Karst and His Remarkable Colleagues at Karst von Oiste-Some of The Nation's Top Lawyers for Compensation Results

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We grew up in the water works business so it should not be surprising that we are especially passionate about making certain a boilermaker, plumber or waterworks worker with mesothelioma anywhere in the nation receives the very best possible financial compensation-if they have this rare asbestos exposure cancer.

"To make certain the best possible financial compensation happens for a plumber, boilermaker or waterworks worker with mesothelioma we have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste. We are inviting a plumber, boilermaker or waterworks worker with mesothelioma anywhere in the United States or their family to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so that we can introduce you to attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable team at Karst von Oiste. These lawyers are very serious about making certain their clients receive the best possible financial compensation results-as we would like to discuss." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Mesothelioma Victims Center fears that most boilermakers, plumbers or waterworks workers with mesothelioma nationwide will underestimate the value of their potential financial compensation-or they will impulsively play lawyers roulette and end up hiring a mesothelioma middleman marketing law firm as opposed to one of the nation's most skilled team of mesothelioma lawyers-who know their plumbing materials, insulation, gaskets, pipes-and they know their boilers.

The group has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste and their founding partner Erik Karst because these amazing lawyers know their plumbing parts and boilers. Having a legal team well versed in how a worker or skilled tradesmen could have been exposed to asbestos is a big deal-especially when it comes to a mesothelioma compensation claim. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst please call 800-714-0303 for a serious conversation about mesothelioma financial compensation. www.karstvonoiste.com/



According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If we had a few compensation tips for a boilermaker, plumber or waterworks worker with mesothelioma it would be-please recall the times during your career when you had exposure to asbestos and what type of equipment was involved, and in the case of a boilermaker what types of boilers did you work on-and what type of water pumps do you recall working on? It is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim and it is super important as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The EPA now requires commercial building owners to notify tenants about possible asbestos: https://www.epa.gov/asbestos/occupant-notification-buildings-containing-asbestos

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel mill workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, firemen, rail road workers and construction workers. In most instances people with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a boilermaker, plumber or waterworks worker with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

