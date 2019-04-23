Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Offers a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma or Asbestos Exposure Lung Center a Much Better Deal Than a Free Book -- They Offer Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst and His Colleagues at Karst von Oiste for Answers and a Game Plan for the Best Compensation Results

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center is saying, "We are incredibly passionate about making certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer or their family members have direct access to the best possible information about treatment options and we want to make certain a person like this understands how the financial compensation process works. Rather than calling for a free book about mesothelioma or asbestos exposure we are urging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer or their loved ones to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for our unsurpassed resources.

Navy Veteran-Mesothelima-Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer

"We offer direct access to attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst and the lawyers at Karst von Oiste will go out of their way to carefully explain how the mesothelioma-asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation process works and they can help with developing a game plan for the best compensation results for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer. You will not get this quality of information from a 'free book' about mesothelioma." http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

US Navy Veterans with Mesothelioma or Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer Were Typically Exposed to Asbestos in The Following Ways:

They were assigned to a navy ship's engine room or as a machinist mate.

They were assigned to assist shipyard workers while their ship or submarine was at a shipyard for a retrofit or overhaul.

They were assigned to a ship or submarine that was preparing to deploy and last-minute repairs had to be made.

They were assigned to a navy ship or submarine that was being decommissioned.

They were tasked with making emergency repairs to their ship or submarine while it was underway.

The group says, "Before you retain the services of law firm to assist with a financial compensation claim please call us at 800-714-0303 so that we can provide you with direct access to attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. While the best financial compensation for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer might be deserved-you will need the nation's top lawyers to make this happen. It is for this reason we strongly recommend the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste." www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of all current and former classes of US Navy ships please review the following website: http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel mill workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, millwrights, pipefitters, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, firemen, rail road workers and construction workers. In most instances people with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

